Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,651,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

