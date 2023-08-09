Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 42,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,406. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

