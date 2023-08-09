ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

