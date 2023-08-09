IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Lowered to $108.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 177,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,895. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in IDACORP by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.