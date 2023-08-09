IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.43% of IDEX worth $74,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.83. The company had a trading volume of 402,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

