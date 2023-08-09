illumin (ILLM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect illumin to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect illumin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get illumin alerts:

illumin Stock Performance

Shares of ILLM stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. illumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ILLM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of illumin in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILLM

illumin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.