Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.68.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,456. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 12-month low of $179.03 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.94.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

