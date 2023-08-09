IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,952. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

