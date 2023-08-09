IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

IMCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,952. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.