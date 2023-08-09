IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. On average, analysts expect IM Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Price Performance
IMCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,952. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
