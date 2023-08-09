Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 716,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 574,713 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 915,104 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 130.6% during the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 186,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.