Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 71.24%.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

IMPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.