Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 71.24%.
IMPP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
