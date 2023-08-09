Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,474. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.11.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

