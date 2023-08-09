Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

