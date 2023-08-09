Inotiv (NOTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 7,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 144.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Inotiv by 30.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Further Reading

