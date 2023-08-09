Insider Buying: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CEO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJRI remained flat at $34.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 281,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,012. The firm has a market cap of $799.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BJRI. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

