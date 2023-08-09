Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires 134,493 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.36 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
