Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires 134,493 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) Director Eric Andersen acquired 134,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,613,916.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,496,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MACK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.36 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

