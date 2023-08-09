Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) CEO Sells 32,800 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. 140,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

