Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CFO Sells 35,125 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 5,694,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,461. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,561,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,165 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 80.5% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

