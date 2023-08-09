Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,246 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.74.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

