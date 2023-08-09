Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,305,103 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $86,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 17,767,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,161,906. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

