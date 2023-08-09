Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.91.

ICE traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

