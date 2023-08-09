InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Dividend of $0.48 (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

LON:IHG traded up GBX 172 ($2.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,962 ($76.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,469.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,471.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,691.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,224 ($53.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,026 ($77.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.68) to GBX 6,200 ($79.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.76) to GBX 5,390 ($68.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,886.25 ($75.22).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

