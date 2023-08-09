Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

IFP traded down C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.20. 148,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,055. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.19.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$69,285.90. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

