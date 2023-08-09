International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.87. 1,097,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,519. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

