Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.90 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00013800 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $21.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,292,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,949,328 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

