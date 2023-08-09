Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

