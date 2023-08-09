Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $550.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $496.62.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $496.70. 1,078,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,368. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

