Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

