Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 135.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. 90,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

