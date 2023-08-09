Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.58

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $103.58, with a volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.57.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLTL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

