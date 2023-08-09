Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 9th (ALLIF, ASLE, BMWYY, BSY, CE, CHW, CHWWF, CPNG, CQP, DBTX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 9th:

Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $198.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

WeWork (NYSE:WE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

