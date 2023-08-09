Investors Purchase Large Volume of Moderna Put Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 59,062 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 41,271 put options.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. 2,688,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,981. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. Moderna has a 52-week low of $98.43 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.