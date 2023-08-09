IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,875 shares during the period. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $176,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

