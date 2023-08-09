Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
IREN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
