iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $822,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.