iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AOR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 106,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,047. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

