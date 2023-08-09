iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,766 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

