iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 5.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,861,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,259,000 after buying an additional 91,214 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 808,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,341. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

