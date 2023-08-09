iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IVV traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $448.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.54. The firm has a market cap of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

