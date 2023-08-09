iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 37.2% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.11. 2,837,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,591. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

