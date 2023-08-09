iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,634,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

