iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Phillips Financial Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 41,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $103.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

