iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,023. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.