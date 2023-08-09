iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,536 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,020 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

