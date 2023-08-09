iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.78% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 522,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

