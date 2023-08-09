iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

IAU traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. 3,327,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

