iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Raised by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 13.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 14,144,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,597,354. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

