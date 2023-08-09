iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,393. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

