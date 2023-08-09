iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 479,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,025,000 after acquiring an additional 461,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

