iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWR traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.