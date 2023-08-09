iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after buying an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.05. 828,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

